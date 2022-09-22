Overview of Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD

Dr. Benedict Taylor, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc|University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Ventura County Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Saint Alphonsus Medical Group in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.