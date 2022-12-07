Overview of Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD

Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Tiong works at UCLA Santa Monica Rheumatology in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.