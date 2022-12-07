Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tiong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD
Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Tiong works at
Dr. Tiong's Office Locations
Santa Monica Ucla Rheumatology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 540, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been having a multitude of health issues and they all pointed to autoimmune issues. I was referred to Dr. Tiong and have been a patient of his for 2 years. He’s an excellent doctor who seeks to understand the big picture about you and your health. He is not quick to prescribe medication until he is certain of a diagnosis. Very few doctors take the time to understand a patient in their entirety like Dr. Tiong.
About Dr. Benedict Tiong, MD
- Rheumatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1629415047
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tiong has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tiong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tiong has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tiong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tiong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tiong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tiong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tiong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.