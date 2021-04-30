Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herweg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from COMPREHENSIVE UNIVERSITY OF ESSEN / FIELD OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2 Tampa General Cir Fl 5, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0600
-
2
Ronald S Hulse III MD Pl5 Tampa General Cir Ste 830, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 374-2177
-
3
Tgh Outpatient Rehabilitation Services509 S ARMENIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 259-0600
-
4
Tampa General Hospital1 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 844-7000Saturday12:00am - 11:45pmSunday12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Herweg is a serious-minded, no-nonsense master of ablation catheter maneuvering and manipulation to achieve superior outcomes in arresting serious & complex arrhythmias. In my case, he was able to navigate to the left ventricular summit (the most inaccessible spot for an ablation) using a venous pathway only (avoiding the riskier arterial approach), to a spot in close proximity to my coronary artery, and with his skill was able to safely & successfully ablate my major excessive PVC source. In total he did 7 ablation burns to totally eliminate my 23% excessive PVC burden rate. After e precautionary overnight stay, the next morning I was able to walk out of TGH on my own as expected -- feeling great! I recommend him highly! (04/27/2021)
About Dr. Bengt Herweg, MD
- Cardiology
- English, German
- 1104861319
Education & Certifications
- COMPREHENSIVE UNIVERSITY OF ESSEN / FIELD OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herweg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herweg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herweg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herweg has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herweg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Herweg speaks German.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Herweg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herweg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herweg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herweg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.