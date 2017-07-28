Overview

Dr. Beni Adeniji, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Adeniji works at Valley Children's Hospital in Madera, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.