Overview

Dr. Benico Barzilai, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Barzilai works at Cleveland Clinic Crdvsclr Dis in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.