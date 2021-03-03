Overview of Dr. Benigno Bobon, MD

Dr. Benigno Bobon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Duluth and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Bobon works at Maxa Internal Medicine Associates PC in Duluth, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.