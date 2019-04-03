Overview

Dr. Beni Salihbegovic, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.



Dr. Salihbegovic works at Metro Dentalcare - Saint Paul - Midway in Saint Paul, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.