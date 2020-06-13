Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luz-Llena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD
Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Dr. Luz-Llena works at
Dr. Luz-Llena's Office Locations
Benilda C. Luz-llena M.d. Inc.94-307 Farrington Hwy Ste B3, Waipahu, HI 96797 Directions (808) 677-5022
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve had Dr. Luz-Lena since I was a small child, and growing up (20 now) under her care has been nothing but the best.
About Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Ilocano and Tagalog
- 1699884304
Education & Certifications
- NY Med Ctr-Metro Hosp
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Luz-Llena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luz-Llena accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Luz-Llena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Luz-Llena works at
Dr. Luz-Llena speaks Ilocano and Tagalog.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luz-Llena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luz-Llena.
