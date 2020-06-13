See All Pediatricians in Waipahu, HI
Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD

Pediatrics
2.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD

Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Waipahu, HI. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.

Dr. Luz-Llena works at Benilda C. Luz-llena M.d. Inc. in Waipahu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Luz-Llena's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Benilda C. Luz-llena M.d. Inc.
    94-307 Farrington Hwy Ste B3, Waipahu, HI 96797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 677-5022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Ilocano and Tagalog
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699884304
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • NY Med Ctr-Metro Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benilda Luz-Llena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luz-Llena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luz-Llena has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luz-Llena has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luz-Llena works at Benilda C. Luz-llena M.d. Inc. in Waipahu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Luz-Llena’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Luz-Llena. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luz-Llena.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luz-Llena, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luz-Llena appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

