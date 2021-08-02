Dr. Benisha Wiltz-Kargou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiltz-Kargou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benisha Wiltz-Kargou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benisha Wiltz-Kargou, MD
Dr. Benisha Wiltz-Kargou, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou works at
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou's Office Locations
-
1
Tomball Woman's Healthcare Center13426 Medical Complex Dr Ste 200, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (281) 317-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wiltz-Kargou?
Dr. Wiltz Kargou is patience and she is the best.
About Dr. Benisha Wiltz-Kargou, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1275970584
Education & Certifications
- John Peter Smith Hospital
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- Texas Tech University Health Science Center School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou works at
Dr. Wiltz-Kargou has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiltz-Kargou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiltz-Kargou. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiltz-Kargou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wiltz-Kargou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wiltz-Kargou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.