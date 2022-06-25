Overview of Dr. Benita Handa, MD

Dr. Benita Handa, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Handa works at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center Burlington in Burlington, MA with other offices in Peabody, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nondependent Alcohol Abuse, Adjustment Disorder and Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.