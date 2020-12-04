Overview of Dr. Benito Torres, DO

Dr. Benito Torres, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Torres works at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.