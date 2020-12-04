Dr. Benito Torres, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benito Torres, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benito Torres, DO
Dr. Benito Torres, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bartow Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Torres works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Torres' Office Locations
-
1
Urology of Virginia Pllc12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (502) 267-7176
-
2
Novus Spine & Pain Center631 Midflorida Dr, Lakeland, FL 33813 Directions (863) 583-4445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartow Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Torres?
I love Dr. Torres and his whole staff is just great! I was referred to Dr. Torres because my surgeon is in Sarasota - a very far drive for me. Dr. Torres did an injection that my surgeon wanted and it all went wonderfully. He worked me so quickly that I saw him the day after my surgeon called, got the injection the next day and Dr. Torres called this evening to see how I was and said he would get everything to my surgeon ASAP! What service!
About Dr. Benito Torres, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396928123
Education & Certifications
- Ohio Univ College Of Osteo Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Torres has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Torres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Torres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Torres works at
Dr. Torres has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Torres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Torres speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Torres. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Torres.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Torres, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Torres appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.