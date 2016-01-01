Dr. Benjaman Wilkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wilkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjaman Wilkins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjaman Wilkins, MD
Dr. Benjaman Wilkins, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Searcy, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Dr. Wilkins works at
Dr. Wilkins' Office Locations
-
1
Ben T Wilkins MD Inc.400 S Main St Ste 200, Searcy, AR 72143 Directions (501) 279-0502
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wilkins?
About Dr. Benjaman Wilkins, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1043249550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wilkins works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wilkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wilkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.