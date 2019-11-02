Overview

Dr. Benjamin Abraham, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth, Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at Dr. B. Abraham, P.C. in Snellville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.