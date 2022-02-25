Dr. Benjamin Abraham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abraham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Abraham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Chestnut Commons Fhc and Asc303 Chestnut Commons Dr, Elyria, OH 44035 Directions (440) 204-7856
2
Marymount Hospital12300 MCCRACKEN RD, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 581-0500
3
Cuyahoga Physician Network5334 Meadow Lane Ct, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 204-7400Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
4
Lorain Family Health and Surgery Center - Imaging5700 Cooper Foster Park Rd W, Lorain, OH 44053 Directions (216) 445-9596
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Marymount Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr was on time and clearly read through my previous tests and diagnosis. I was s new patient and he spent all the time needed to explain all my options and treatment options. I am so glad to have found him.
About Dr. Benjamin Abraham, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1922265099
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Abraham works at
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abraham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abraham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.