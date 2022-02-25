Overview

Dr. Benjamin Abraham, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Elyria, OH. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Marymount Hospital.



Dr. Abraham works at Cleveland Clinic Chestnut Commons Fhc and Asc in Elyria, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH, Sheffield Village, OH and Lorain, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.