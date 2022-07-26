Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Acker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO
Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
ENT and Allergy Associates - Port Jefferson1500 Route 112 Bldg 4 Fl 2, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 928-0188
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient, focused and professional.
About Dr. Benjamin Acker, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1104057439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
