Dr. Agana Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD
Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rush University.
Dr. Agana Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Agana Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Benjamin Agana9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 360, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 419-3366
-
2
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital the Vintage20180 Chasewood Park Dr, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 364-2000
-
3
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugar Land1325 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 364-2000
- 4 9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 419-3366
-
5
Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of the Woodlands18550 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (281) 364-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agana Jr?
I saw Dr. Agana for nearly 2 years.. He is fantastic! I feel he listened to me was very good at explaining things and always took the time to listen. Pat is pretty fantastic too! I would still see him if I lived in Texas. He's honest, he isn't a pill pusher and he treats everyone the same! Also great bed side manner.
About Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1063455111
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agana Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agana Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agana Jr works at
Dr. Agana Jr has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agana Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agana Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agana Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agana Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agana Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.