Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Shenandoah, TX
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD

Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rush University.

Dr. Agana Jr works at Dr Benjamin Agana in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX and Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Agana Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr Benjamin Agana
    9200 Pinecroft Dr Ste 360, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-3366
  2. 2
    Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital the Vintage
    20180 Chasewood Park Dr, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-2000
  3. 3
    Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugar Land
    1325 Highway 6, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-2000
  4. 4
    9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 250, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 419-3366
  5. 5
    Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of the Woodlands
    18550 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 364-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 11, 2016
    I saw Dr. Agana for nearly 2 years.. He is fantastic! I feel he listened to me was very good at explaining things and always took the time to listen. Pat is pretty fantastic too! I would still see him if I lived in Texas. He's honest, he isn't a pill pusher and he treats everyone the same! Also great bed side manner.
    Kristy Fendley-Buettner in Fort Collins, CO — Aug 11, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD
    Dr. Agana Jr's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Agana Jr

    About Dr. Benjamin Agana Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063455111
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Rush University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Agana Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agana Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agana Jr has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Chronic Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agana Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Agana Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agana Jr.

