Dr. Benjamin Amis, MD
Dr. Benjamin Amis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Central3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 301, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 960-4590Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Amis is wonderful. He was kind, proffesional and very patient with my many questions prior to removing my extremely painful left hand arthritis. I recommend him highly as he is a superior physician who truly cares for his patient
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- CV Starr Hand Surgery Center
- University of Washington
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Rice University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Amis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
144 patients have reviewed Dr. Amis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.