Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Arbesfeld works at Benjamin Arbesfeld MD in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.