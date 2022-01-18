Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD
Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Benjamin Arbesfeld MD6940 108th St Ste PR2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 263-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
DR. Arbesfeld is very professional. Takes time to explain things, resolve problems. HIGHLY Grateful for his experience & wide range of knowledge.
About Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
- 1710995618
Education & Certifications
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Yeshiva University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
