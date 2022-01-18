See All Cardiologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Arbesfeld works at Benjamin Arbesfeld MD in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Arbesfeld MD
    6940 108th St Ste PR2, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 263-3131

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Hypotension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Vascular Testing for Arterial Disease Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 18, 2022
    DR. Arbesfeld is very professional. Takes time to explain things, resolve problems. HIGHLY Grateful for his experience & wide range of knowledge.
    — Jan 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD

    Cardiology
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    43 years of experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1710995618
    • 1710995618
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Li Jewish-Hillside Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    Yeshiva University
    • Yeshiva University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Arbesfeld, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arbesfeld is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arbesfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arbesfeld works at Benjamin Arbesfeld MD in Forest Hills, NY. View the full address on Dr. Arbesfeld’s profile.

    Dr. Arbesfeld has seen patients for Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arbesfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Arbesfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arbesfeld.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arbesfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arbesfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

