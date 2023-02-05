Overview of Dr. Benjamin Assenmacher, MD

Dr. Benjamin Assenmacher, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oregon, OH.



Dr. Assenmacher works at ProMedica Physicians in Oregon, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH and Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.