Overview

Dr. Benjamin Atkeson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.



Dr. Atkeson works at North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Clayton) in Clayton, NC with other offices in Garner, NC and Smithfield, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.