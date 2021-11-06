Dr. Benjamin Atkeson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atkeson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Atkeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Atkeson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Clayton, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston Health and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Atkeson works at
Locations
1
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Clayton)2076 NC Highway 42 W Ste 100, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 359-0322
2
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Garner)400 Health Park Dr Ste 120, Garner, NC 27529 Directions (919) 250-2260
3
North Carolina Heart & Vascular (Smithfield)910 Berkshire Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 Directions (919) 989-7909
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston Health
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I requested a telehealth appointment to discuss a sleep lab issue. Lafonada She was very polite and helpful. I am please with her professionalism.
About Dr. Benjamin Atkeson, MD
- Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1013915552
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clin Fdtn
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Atkeson works at
Dr. Atkeson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Atkeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkeson.
