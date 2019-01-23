Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Dr. Bakall works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
-
2
Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 242-4928
-
3
Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3500
-
4
Rummel Eye Care PC1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (602) 242-4928
-
5
Associated Retinal Consultants, Goodyear office1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 250, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 821-3500
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakall?
Dr. Bakall is an outstanding doctor. Explains issues and takes his time. Highly recommended
About Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Swedish
- 1700085222
Education & Certifications
- University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakall works at
Dr. Bakall has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bakall speaks Spanish and Swedish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.