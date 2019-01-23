Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.



Dr. Bakall works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Prescott, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.