Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (12)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.

Dr. Bakall works at Associated Retina Consultants, Phoenix, AZ in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ, Gilbert, AZ, Prescott, AZ and Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Associated Retina Consultants
    1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office
    15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ
    3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500
    Rummel Eye Care PC
    1022 Willow Creek Rd Ste 200, Prescott, AZ 86301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 242-4928
    Associated Retinal Consultants, Goodyear office
    1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 250, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-3500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valleywise Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Drusen
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Floaters
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Acquired Coloboma
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
Bell's Palsy
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Chalazion
Choroideremia
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Ulcer
Diabetic Cataracts
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Down Syndrome
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Electrodiagnostic Testing
Esotropia
Eyelid Disorders
Farsightedness
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Foreign Body in Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Genetic Testing
Harada's Disease
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyphema
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Hypotony of Eye
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Macular Degeneration Genetic Testing
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nystagmus
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Refsum Disease
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Testing
Retinoblastoma
Retinoschisis
Sickle Cell Disease
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 23, 2019
    Dr. Bakall is an outstanding doctor. Explains issues and takes his time. Highly recommended
    About Dr. Benjamin Bakall, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Spanish and Swedish
    • 1700085222
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
    • University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF UPPSALA / MEDICAL FACULTY
