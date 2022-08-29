Overview of Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD

Dr. Benjamin Barden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED|Emory University and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Barden works at Westside Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Marietta, GA with other offices in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.