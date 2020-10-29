Overview of Dr. Benjamin Barrah, MD

Dr. Benjamin Barrah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Med Sch U Benin and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center and Interfaith Medical Center.



Dr. Barrah works at Fulton Medical Plaza in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.