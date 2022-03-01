See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (79)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD

Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Medical City Plano, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Bassichis works at Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
Dr. Robert Brobst, MD
4.7 (171)
View Profile
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
Dr. Zachary Farris, MD
4.6 (19)
View Profile
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
Dr. Ben Tittle, MD
5.0 (489)
View Profile

Dr. Bassichis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    14755 Preston Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75254 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 774-1777

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Plano
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Acne
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Acne

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Breathing Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bassichis?

    Mar 01, 2022
    Dr. Bassichis is one of my favorite doctors. He is knowledgeable, professional, personable, and caring. What more could you ever ask for in a doctor? In addition, his staff are the best. Always professional, and pleasant. You will never regret going to Dr. Bassichis.
    — Mar 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bassichis to family and friends

    Dr. Bassichis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bassichis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD.

    About Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417918947
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Il
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Ut Southwestern Med Ctr; Parkland
    Residency
    Internship
    • Ut Southwestern Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brandies University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassichis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bassichis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bassichis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bassichis works at Advanced Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Bassichis’s profile.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassichis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassichis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassichis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassichis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Benjamin Bassichis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.