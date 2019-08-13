Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baumrind is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD
Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Griffin, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Baumrind's Office Locations
Takle Eye Group - Griffin - Parent646 S 8th St, Griffin, GA 30224 Directions (336) 645-8315Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Novitas Solutions, Inc.
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Superior Vision
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly, knowledgeable, caring! A really pleasant experience, thanks Dr. Ben!
About Dr. Benjamin Baumrind, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baumrind has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baumrind accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baumrind has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baumrind has seen patients for Diabetic Macular Edema (DME), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baumrind on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
423 patients have reviewed Dr. Baumrind. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baumrind.
