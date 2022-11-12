Dr. Benjamin Beckert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Beckert, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Beckert, MD
Dr. Benjamin Beckert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Dr. Beckert works at
Dr. Beckert's Office Locations
-
1
Beaumont Plastic Surgery Assocs755 N 11th St Ste P1040, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 892-6015
-
2
ALTUS Cancer Center390 N 11th St, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 981-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckert?
My boobs were sagging down to my knees and my stomach hung over my pants and I knew I wanted to do something about it. I was recommended by a friend to Dr. Beckert. I made my consultation, and I was extremely nervous. From the moment he walked into the door he had both my husband and I laughing so hard, and I had forgotten how nervous I was. My boobs and stomach look amazing. He was extremely patient, kind, informative, and hilarious. Post op he will have you packaged all nice and tight so everything can heal properly!! His receptionist is amazing as well as she gives you her personal cell if you have any questions throughout the whole process.
About Dr. Benjamin Beckert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1932116829
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckert works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckert. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.