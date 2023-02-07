Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bengs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Bengs works at
Dr. Bengs' Office Locations
-
1
Center for Joint Replacement2001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 760, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 582-7474
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bengs?
Dr. Bengs is A+
About Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376524033
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bengs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bengs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bengs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bengs works at
Dr. Bengs has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bengs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bengs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bengs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bengs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bengs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.