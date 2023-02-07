Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD

Dr. Benjamin Bengs, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Bengs works at Center for Joint Replacement in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.