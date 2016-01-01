Overview

Dr. Benjamin Bernstein, MD is a Dermatologist in Bel Air, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Bernstein works at Bernstein and Robinson Derm in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.