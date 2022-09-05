Dr. Benjamin Blond, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Blond, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Blond, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stony Brook University Hospital.
Stony Brook Surgical Associates222 E Main St Ste 209, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 444-2599
Neurology Associates of Stony Brok181 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Benjamin Blond is a very good doctor who really helped us to understand my 6yr old son's diagnosis of his sleep seizures, also followed up with his new medication use. he also helped us with all the evaluations that are needed as part of my child's learning and cognition skills. Dr. Blond suggested a medication which really changed my son's behavior with lot more focus and improvement in his overall health. We came from Stanford to NY long Island, but we are very glad to find Dr. Blond as neurologist for my 6yr old son. We are always thankful to him
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1760757017
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
