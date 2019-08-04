Dr. Benjamin Bloxham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloxham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Bloxham, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bloxham, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bloxham, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloxham's Office Locations
- 1 6345 Balboa Blvd, Encino, CA 91316 Directions (818) 643-5082
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bloxham?
Excellent Doctor. Extremely Knowledgeable, compassionate, goes over and beyond. I highly recommend Dr. Bloxham.
About Dr. Benjamin Bloxham, MD
- Psychiatry
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1841566270
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bloxham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bloxham accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bloxham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloxham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloxham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloxham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloxham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.