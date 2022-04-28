Dr. Benjamin Boudreaux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boudreaux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Boudreaux, MD
Dr. Benjamin Boudreaux, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Northshore Plastic Surgery3401 East Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I had the best experience with dr B and his staff. Would definitely recommend him to all my friends.
About Dr. Benjamin Boudreaux, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Boudreaux has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boudreaux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Boudreaux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boudreaux.
