Dr. Benjamin Brannick, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Brannick, MD

Dr. Benjamin Brannick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Brannick works at Baptist Medical Group - The Endocrine Clinic in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Brannick's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Clinic
    5659 S REX RD, Memphis, TN 38119 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 763-3636
  2. 2
    Barbara E Smith
    401 Southcrest Cir Ste 202, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 763-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Osteoporosis
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Benjamin Brannick, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679718357
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MERCER UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
