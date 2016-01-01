Overview of Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD

Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Brooks works at Carolinas Healthcare System in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Muscular Dystrophy (MD), Muscle Weakness and Anterior Horn Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.