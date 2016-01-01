Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brooks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- NC
- Charlotte
- Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD
Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD
Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harvard University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks' Office Locations
-
1
Carolinas Healthcare System1010 EDGEHILL RD N, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 446-0155
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Advance Directive End of Life Planning
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Palsy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Immunization Administration
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Myasthenia Gravis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA)
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat EMG (Electromyography)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nerve Conduction Studies
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Nystagmus
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
- View other providers who treat Pseudobulbar Affect
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spina Bifida
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stiff-Man Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Brooks?
About Dr. Benjamin Brooks, MD
- Neurology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1710959929
Education & Certifications
- Harvard University / School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brooks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brooks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brooks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brooks works at
Dr. Brooks has seen patients for Muscular Dystrophy (MD), Muscle Weakness and Anterior Horn Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brooks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Brooks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brooks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brooks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brooks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.