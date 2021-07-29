Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Neurosciences Institute - Covington1341 Ochsner Blvd., Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr. Brown has a great bedside manner, most Neuro surgeons do not, I met a few! He explained everything to me in detail and gave me options going forward with my care. I would recommend Dr. Brown for anyone looking for a Neuro surgeon.
About Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1144430125
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Jacksonville, FL (Cerebrovascular and Endovascular)
- Louisiana State University Hospital - Shreveport, LA (Neurosurgery)
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.