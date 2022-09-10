Overview of Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD

Dr. Benjamin Brown, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University Health Science Center / Baylor College of Dentistry and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Brown works at TAYLOR DERMATOLOGY in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction and Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.