Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD

Orthopedic Sports Medicine
4.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Supply, NC
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD

Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Supply, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Dr. Browning works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick in Supply, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Browning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick
    6 Doctors Cir Ste 5, Supply, NC 28462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 208-3216
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair
ACL Surgery
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1790075844
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Sports Medicine Institute - New Orleans, LA (Sports Medicine)
    Residency
    • The State University of New York (SUNY) Downstate Hospital - Brooklyn, NY (Orthopaedics)
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Browning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Browning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Browning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Browning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Browning works at Novant Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Brunswick in Supply, NC. View the full address on Dr. Browning’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Browning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Browning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Browning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Browning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

