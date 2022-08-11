Dr. Benjamin Brubaker, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brubaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Brubaker, DMD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Brubaker, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in O Fallon, IL.
Dr. Brubaker works at
Locations
Cambridge Dental Care1490 N Green Mount Rd Ste B, O Fallon, IL 62269 Directions (618) 328-4616Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Been going to Dr. Brubaker for over 10 years. Very professional, excellent at his craft, efficient and effective in his delivery of dental services. Never tries to sell you on unnecessary services.
About Dr. Benjamin Brubaker, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1245270370

