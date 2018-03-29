Dr. Bukholts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Bukholts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Bukholts, MD
Dr. Benjamin Bukholts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Kiev Medical Institute.
Advanced Psychiatric PC30 W 60th St Apt 1N, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 581-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bukholts is a genius. He is very caring, very thoughtful and has a wonderful "Couch side manor"
About Dr. Benjamin Bukholts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Cabrini Med Center
- Kiev Medical Institute
Dr. Bukholts accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bukholts speaks Russian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bukholts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bukholts.
