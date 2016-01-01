Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camacho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD
Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in National City, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Camacho works at
Dr. Camacho's Office Locations
Sweetwater Medical And Cardiovascular Institute1615 Sweetwater Rd Ste D, National City, CA 91950 Directions (619) 474-2233
Alvarado Hospital6655 Alvarado Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 Directions (619) 287-3270
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Camacho, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Tagalog
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camacho has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camacho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camacho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camacho works at
Dr. Camacho speaks Spanish and Tagalog.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Camacho. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camacho.
