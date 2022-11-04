See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Longview, TX
Dr. Benjamin Cameron, DO

Internal Medicine
4.7 (15)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cameron, DO

Dr. Benjamin Cameron, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler.

Dr. Cameron works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Internal Medicine - Longview in Longview, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cameron's Office Locations

    The Cameron Clinic
    The Cameron Clinic
505 N 6TH ST, Longview, TX 75601
(903) 551-5056
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall
  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 04, 2022
    Nov 04, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Cameron for about 5 years. Doctors do not come any better than him. He really has been a major blessing in my life. His new clinic and his new staff have been nothing but the best. It makes going to the doctor for me and my husband enjoyable. Everyone is so welcoming and kind. A local clinic that is owned by a local doctor is just what Longview needed. Thank you all for what you do daily for your patients.
    Molly — Nov 04, 2022
