Dr. Benjamin Carr, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Carr, MD
Dr. Benjamin Carr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Carr's Office Locations
Carr. Mental Wellness LLC740 Forrest Ave, Gadsden, AL 35901 Directions (256) 543-0131
Hospital Affiliations
- Gadsden Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Carr is one of the finest! He is kind, caring, compassionate, a great listener. He is the kind of doctor that many people want to have, but sadly, never get the opportunity to find a doctor of this caliber. He takes his time with his patients. Has an excellent bedside manner. Very calming. I Highly recommend Dr. Benjamin Carr.
About Dr. Benjamin Carr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Anxiety and ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carr.
