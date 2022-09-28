Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD
Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Chang's Office Locations
Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City450 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 832-8000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:30am - 8:00pmWednesday7:30am - 7:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Hauppauge Office200 Motor Pkwy Ste D-25, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 952-8000
Manhattan185 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 689-7676Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chang provides medical excellence, professionalism and courtesy to all his patients. He will answer all your concerns about eye health.
About Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1598756793
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp|Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chang has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
793 patients have reviewed Dr. Chang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chang.
