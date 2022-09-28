See All Ophthalmologists in Garden City, NY
Super Profile

Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.7 (793)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD

Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Chang works at Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Hauppauge, NY and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Stahl Eyecare Experts Garden City
    450 Endo Blvd, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 832-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 2:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Hauppauge Office
    200 Motor Pkwy Ste D-25, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 952-8000
  3. 3
    Manhattan
    185 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 689-7676
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ocular Hypertension
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Ocular Hypertension
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinal Thermal Laser Therapy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 793 ratings
    Patient Ratings (793)
    5 Star
    (660)
    4 Star
    (88)
    3 Star
    (18)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Benjamin Chang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 34 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1598756793
    Education & Certifications

    • Manhattan Ear Nose Throat Hosp|Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center|Ucla Med Center
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
