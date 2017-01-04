Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cheek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD
Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Cheek works at
Dr. Cheek's Office Locations
-
1
St. Francis OB/GYN Associates2300 Manchester Expy Ste B001, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 324-4891
-
2
St. Francis Physician Practices LLC6801 River Rd Ste 301, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 320-2719
-
3
Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown710 Center St, Columbus, GA 31901 Directions (706) 571-1519
-
4
St. Francis - Emory Healthcare2122 Manchester Expy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 596-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cheek?
Dr. Cheek was extremely informative throughout my journey of trying to conceive all the way to delivery. I had some minor complications with pregnancy and he was always patient with my many questions. I never stressed about any part of my pregnancy because he genuinely cared for my health. thw delivery was painful but he helped me through it by encouraging me the whole way. I'll be hard pressed to find another doctor I'm as comfortable with as him after we move 5 hours away.
About Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1093712598
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cheek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheek works at
Dr. Cheek has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal Prolapse and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cheek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cheek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.