Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD

Dr. Benjamin Cheek, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.



Dr. Cheek works at St. Francis OB/GYN Associates in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginal Prolapse and Amniocentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.