Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD
Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe.
Dr. Chen works at
Dr. Chen's Office Locations
Together Womens Health Medical Group PC29751 Little Mack Ave Ste B, Roseville, MI 48066 Directions (586) 415-6200
Eastside Gynecology Obstetrics17900 23 Mile Rd Ste 301, Macomb, MI 48044 Directions (586) 228-8844
Gi Medicine Associates PC Grosse Pointe16815 E Jefferson Ave Ste 230, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230 Directions (586) 415-6200
Ascension St John Hospital21000 E 12 Mile Rd, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 415-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chen has been my physician since the birth of my second child. He is amazingly patient, knowledgeable, and easy-going.
About Dr. Benjamin Chen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
