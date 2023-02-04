Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cho, MD

Dr. Benjamin Cho, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They completed their fellowship with OHSU



Dr. Cho works at Willamette Valley Cancer Institute & Research Center in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.