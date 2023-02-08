See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Lansdale, PA
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (168)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD

Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.

Dr. Chu works at Central Montgomery Orthopedics in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Einstein Health Network
Dr. Chu's Office Locations

    Central Montgomery Orthopedics
    1011 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 361-5060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grand View Health
  • Suburban Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Acromioplasty Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Rotator Cuff Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Injection Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Dislocated Joint Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Impingement Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 169 ratings
    Patient Ratings (169)
    5 Star
    (163)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 08, 2023
    I tore my ACL skiing in 2022. I was back skiing 8.5 months later (2-5-2023) entirely because of Dr. Chu! From the moment I saw him, he was clear in what was wrong and the multiple paths to fix the ACL. He discussed the autograft vs allograft, providing the pros and cons to both. Dr Chu and I both felt confident in going with the Autograft and the surgery was a complete success. The post-op visits to Dr Chu were great to keep my mind in the right spot and check on my progress. At one point 4 months post-op, I had a weird fall and thought I had re-tore the ACL. I called the office and was immediately brought in a couple days later. Thankfully, nothing was damaged but I was so appreciative of being seen so quickly by Dr Chu. Overall 5/5 stars for Dr Chu and I would use him again, I just hope I never have to!
    Alex — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1306061221
    Education & Certifications

    • Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
    • University of Michigan Medical Center
    • Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chu works at Central Montgomery Orthopedics in Lansdale, PA. View the full address on Dr. Chu’s profile.

    169 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

