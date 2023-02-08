Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.
Dr. Chu works at
Dr. Chu's Office Locations
Central Montgomery Orthopedics1011 S Broad St, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 361-5060
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand View Health
- Suburban Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I tore my ACL skiing in 2022. I was back skiing 8.5 months later (2-5-2023) entirely because of Dr. Chu! From the moment I saw him, he was clear in what was wrong and the multiple paths to fix the ACL. He discussed the autograft vs allograft, providing the pros and cons to both. Dr Chu and I both felt confident in going with the Autograft and the surgery was a complete success. The post-op visits to Dr Chu were great to keep my mind in the right spot and check on my progress. At one point 4 months post-op, I had a weird fall and thought I had re-tore the ACL. I called the office and was immediately brought in a couple days later. Thankfully, nothing was damaged but I was so appreciative of being seen so quickly by Dr Chu. Overall 5/5 stars for Dr Chu and I would use him again, I just hope I never have to!
About Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1306061221
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Research of Virginia
- University of Michigan Medical Center
- Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
169 patients have reviewed Dr. Chu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chu.
