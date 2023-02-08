Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD

Dr. Benjamin Chu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rutgers Med Sch/UMDNJ and is affiliated with Grand View Health and Suburban Community Hospital.



Dr. Chu works at Central Montgomery Orthopedics in Lansdale, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.