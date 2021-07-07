Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD

Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Chun works at Cataract & Laser Institute PA in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in White Oak, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.