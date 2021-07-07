See All Ophthalmologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD

Ophthalmology
2.6 (26)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD

Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Chun works at Cataract & Laser Institute PA in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in White Oak, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Pterygium along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chun's Office Locations

    The Cataract & Laser Institute of PA
    144 S 20th St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-8505
    The Cataract & Laser Institute of PA
    1955 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-8505
    Cataract & Laser Institute PA
    5438 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 681-8505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CSX Railroad
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • March Vision Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • NALC Health Benefit Plan
    • Opticare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UMWA Health and Retirement Funds
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Vision Benefits of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Chun, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1699747956
    Education & Certifications

    • Madigan Army Med Center
    • Brown Medical School
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
