Dr. Benjamin Clapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Clapp, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Clapp, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Dr. Clapp works at
Locations
-
1
Kimberly Clapp, LMFT1700 N Mesa St, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 351-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clapp?
He explained what he was going to do and promised to take care of me during surgery. He kept his word. I’m slowly, but surely healing. I would recommended him 100%. The best doctor.
About Dr. Benjamin Clapp, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700804275
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical School
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech University
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clapp accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clapp works at
Dr. Clapp has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clapp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Clapp speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Clapp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.