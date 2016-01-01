Dr. Benjamin Click, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Click is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Click, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Click, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Click works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (877) 384-0467Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Click, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1144596826
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Click accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Click has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Click has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Click on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Click has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Click.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Click, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Click appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.