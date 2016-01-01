Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
Summit Ambulatory Surgical Center LLC6535 N Charles St Ste 625, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 825-5454
Woodholme Medical Group1838 Greene Tree Rd Ste 460, Pikesville, MD 21208 Directions (410) 581-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
Medstar Union Memorial Hospital201 E University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD 21218 Directions (410) 554-2000Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center7601 Osler Dr, Towson, MD 21204 Directions (410) 337-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1346411238
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
